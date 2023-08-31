Jamaican church remodels home for vulnerable man

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Colin Josiah had been living in deplorable conditions for many years, his plight exacerbated by a disability.

However, thanks to the Missionary Church Association in Jamaica, Josiah now has a better place to call home.

A team from the association embarked on a project to repaint Josiah’s Golden Grove house and construct new flooring and a ramp to accommodate his wheelchair.

Josiah, who is unable to walk, previously faced difficulties getting in and out of his home as the pathway was not wheelchair-friendly.

After a few days’ work, the team led by Reverend Ronald Webster of the Hopewell Missionary Church in Hanover, was able to make his home more comfortable.

Bernard Warner, head of Antigua and Barbuda’s disability association, submitted Josiah’s name to the Jamaican mission when he learned about their purpose.

“This is no credit to us. We have to give credit to the Lord and the team from Jamaica. We continue to collaborate throughout the region with other stakeholders to ensure the lives of people with disabilities are improved.

“We are happy to see his house painted…the ramp is now available…this is just a blessing,” Warner said.

He added that the association will continue to collaborate and highlight the vulnerabilities of people with disabilities in Antigua and Barbuda.

Reverend Webster said, “This is part of what we do as we travel across the Caribbean working with various interest groups that deal with the vulnerable, the disabled, and ensuring that we bring the love of Jesus to those in need.”

The 17-strong team travelled to Antigua and Barbuda for a two-week trip. During their stay, they also spent time in Barbuda assisting the Pentecostal church.