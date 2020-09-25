JAMAICA: Three COVID patients die as Jamaica records 135 new cases

Spread the love













(Jamaica Observer) – The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that three more patients have died from the COVID-19, while the country has recorded 135 new cases of the virus.

According to the ministry, the new deaths included an 84-year-old female of a St Catherine address, a 46-year-old female of a St Elizabeth address and a 68-year-old male of a Clarendon address. The ministry said two more deaths are now under investigation.

This brings the country’s death toll since the outbreak of the virus to 80.

The ministry is reporting that the new cases consist of 66 males and 69 females with ages ranging from one month to 92 years. The country’s total confirmed cases now stand at 5,723.

Of the new cases, 78 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 14 are from St Catherine, 11 each are from St Elizabeth and Clarendon, eight from Portland, four from St Ann, three from St Mary, two each from Manchester and St James and one each from Trelawny and Westmoreland. All of the new cases are under investigation.

The ministry also reported that six more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 1,496.