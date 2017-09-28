Jamaica signs five year agreement with PAHO

New Story

WASHINGTON, Sep. 28, CMC – A five year country cooperation agreement has been signed between Jamaica and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The agreement was signed earlier this week by Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton and the Director of PAHO, Dr Carissa Etienne, at PAHO Headquarters in Washington DC.

The agreement will see Jamaica benefiting from technical cooperation in health for the next five years.

Tufton thanked PAHO for its continued support to the public health sector in Jamaica, particularly in strengthening the health system.

“Jamaica hopes to continue the joint collaboration with PAHO,” the minister added.

For her part, Etienne said under the agreement, Jamaica’s health system will be strengthened as it moves towards universal health.

She said the organisation is pleased to partner with Jamaica to offer this technical support, which will help to improve the country’s health services.

Tufton is in Washington attending the 29th Pan American Sanitary Conference.