Jamaica records more than 20 per cent increase in murders

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Dec 26, CMC – Jamaica has recorded a 21 per cent increase in murders with one more week to go before the end of 2017, according to figures released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The JCF’s Periodic Serious and Violent Crimes Review show that 1, 581 people were murdered, an increase of 257 for the corresponding figure last year.

The figures show that St. James, the suburban parish, located on the north-west end of the island, recorded the highest number of killings with 325 followed by St Andrew, south east of here with 88, with the southern parish of Clarendon 166, Westmoreland, the westernmost parish recording 147, St Catherine North 138 and Kingston Western 125.

The police also recorded 1443 reported cases of shootings, compared with 1100 over the corresponding period last year.

According to the police figures, nearly 100 people have been murdered so far this month with illegal funs featuring in 82 per cent of all the murders recorded for the year.

The police said that 53 children were killed during the year so far as well as eight police officers.

The authorities said they have seized 846 illegal guns so far this year and 21,000 rounds of ammunition as compared to 632 illegal guns and 8,000 rounds of ammunition last year.

The number of people shot and killed by police increased from 93 last year to 156 people so far in 2017.