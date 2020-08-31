Jamaica pulled from British travel exempt list, Antigua and Barbuda still on

Spread the love













The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), on Saturday removed Jamaica from its select list of Caribbean countries from which British citizens do not have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine when they return home.

The FCO has issued a general warning to its citizens against all non-essential travel but has created an exemption list of nations to which Britons can continue to travel and Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Cuba and St Lucia remain on that list, which is frequently revised.

Jamaica has recorded 1,879 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. And the British noted on its FCO website that as of 4 a.m. Saturday, it removed the island from the air bridges list, meaning anyone returning to England will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against all but essential travel to Jamaica. This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

“The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Jamaica to leave at this time. You should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect yourself and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus. Contact your travel operator if you have any questions about your return journey.

“If you are returning to the UK from Jamaica on or after August 29, you may need to self-isolate on your return,” the advisory said.

It noted that more than 216,000 British nationals visited Jamaica in 2018 and most visits are trouble-free.