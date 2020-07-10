Jamaica: Police thwart multimillion-dollar heist at Western Union

Spread the love













(Jamaica Gleaner) – Two men were arrested yesterday after attempting to rob a Western Union location on Hope Road.

Millions of dollars in various currencies was recovered at the scene.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 9:40 p.m., a team responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the financial institution after an alarm went off at the building.

On arrival, two men were found inside the ceiling with a bag containing over J$1,000,000, US$11,500, €1,010, CI$115, £400, and CAD$1,240

The men were taken into custody and the cash seized.

It is believed that a third person escaped with an undetermined sum of money.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.