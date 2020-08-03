Jamaica Independence Day celebrations

Spread the love













The Jamaican Consulate in Antigua and Barbuda and the local Jamaica Association have joined together to launch a series of activities to commemorate that country’s 58th year of political independence.

The activities kicked off today with a virtual church service and will continue through the week leading up to Independence Day which is observed annually on August 6.

The other activities include a drive-thru Jamaican breakfast and lunch on Whenner Road tomorrow, a sports icons day on August 4, virtual movie night on August 5, and an Independence Day message from Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness on August 6.