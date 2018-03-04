JAMAICA-EARTHQUAKE- Earthquake rocks sections of eastern Jamaica

March 4, 2018

Source:cananewsonline.com

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mar. 3, CMC – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0, was felt in sections of the eastern end of the island on Sunday afternoon.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus , says the tremor occurred at 1:53pm (local time).

The epicenter was 10 kilometres South of St. Margarets Bay in the eastern parish of Portland with a focal depth of 8.7 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt in the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Thomas St. Catherine and Portland.

It’s reported that the roof of a building in the Corporate Area was significantly damaged.
