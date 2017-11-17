JAMAICA-CRIME-Police seize drugs in container from Suriname

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov 17, CMC – Jamaica police have seized J$30 million (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents) worth of cocaine at a wharf in the capital after a container arrived here from Suriname on Thursday.

No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Police said law enforcement authorities including the Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) of Jamaica Customs, were conducting operations at the facility on Thursday during which they searched a refrigerated container and found 24 rectangular parcels, each containing cocaine.

The police said that drugs, which weighed 26.7 kilograms, was processed and secured. The authorities said that the container had arrived in the island from Suriname on Thursday.