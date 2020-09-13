JAMAICA: COVID-19 claims two more lives; 148 new cases

Spread the love













(Jamaica Gleaner) – Two more people have died from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed. This brings the total number of deaths from the disease to 42.

The number of critically ill patients have decreased from seven to five and 28 people are now moderately ill, down from 29 yesterday.

Meanwhile, there were 148 new cases of the disease, the ministry indicates on its website. Sixty-four of them were males and 77 females. This has brought the total number of cases in Jamaica since March 10 to 3,771.

The majority of the new cases are from the Corporate Area, with 79 people diagnosed positive, followed by St Catherine with 33 cases; Manchester with 15; St Mary, 10; Clarendon with 7; St James, 2; and Portland and Hanover recording one positive case each. https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

Seventy-seven people have recovered, increasing total recoveries from the disease to 1,149. There are 2,500 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.