Jahkeem Henry is the first recipient of the Nigel Christian Award

The family of Nigel Christian has made a welcomed donation to a student who attends the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) in tribute to the slain senior Customs Officer.

In a short ceremony at the school on Wednesday morning, Christian’s cousin Judith Lewis tearfully explained how being a Grammarian impacted Christian’s life.

“He distinguished himself such that he will always be remembered as a symbol of hope, devotion, achievement and integrity. Nigel Christian is the epitome of what it means to be a Grammarian,” she said.

The Nigel Christian Award was established in 2020, after Christian was killed last summer. The prize is awarded to students who exemplify excellence and “desirable qualities which made him [Nigel] so remarkable”.

The award is valued at EC$1,500 and goes toward offsetting the expenses of 5th form AGS students undertaking Caribbean Council Examinations (CXC) who have an unmet financial need.

The inaugural recipient of what is expected to be an annual award, Jahkeem Henry, said he is grateful for the assistance.

AGS Principal Samuel Roberts described the recipient as “an intelligent student who needed financial help”.

He also spoke to Christian’s life as an “Old Boy” or former student of the school.

“Excellence is the word used when describing his work. It is said about him that he loved his work, did it well and if not the best, certainly among the best in Antigua and Barbuda,” Roberts remarked.

Christian’s uncle, Tyrone Hill, also presented the school and the student with plaques commemorating the award.

Nigel Christian also attended the Greenbay Primary School where the family recently made a similar donation to a student.

Christian lost his life tragically on July 10 2020, after he was apparently abducted from his home and later gunned down. The police recently charged three men in connection with the killing.