Jahfari Isaac murder accused remanded to prison

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The man accused of murdering 25-year-old Willikies resident Jahfari Isaac has been remanded to prison until his next court hearing on September 6.

Dexter Scotland appeared at the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel. He was unrepresented by legal counsel.

Scotland was charged with murder on Wednesday in connection with an incident in which Isaac was shot multiple times at a bar in Willikies on June 4. He spent nine days in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and died on Tuesday.

Isaac, the father of a young daughter, was shot in the head, scrotum, thigh and side and an outpouring of grief has been expressed by both family and friends over his untimely death.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

His death is the second homicide recorded in Antigua and Barbuda this year, after the May 22 incident that claimed the life of 26-year-old Syrian businessman Roudi Shmali.

The 16-year-old boy accused of Shmali’s murder was remanded to prison after appearing before court on May 25. He cannot be named for legal reasons.