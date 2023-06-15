Jahfari Isaac death: Willikies man charged with murder

- Advertisement -

A Willikies man was yesterday charged with the murder of fellow villager Jahfari Isaac.

The 25-year-old died in hospital on Tuesday, nine days after being rushed to the intensive care unit with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dexter Scotland is due to appear before court today.

On Wednesday, police thanked the public for their help with the investigation, and called for greater support and partnership with the force going forward.

“The administration is also commending the hard work of the investigators involved in the case,” a spokesman said.

Father-of-one Isaac was described as a “jovial” and “loving” son by his mother Ineta Jeffrey.

His death is the second homicide recorded in Antigua and Barbuda this year, after the May 22 incident that claimed the life of 26-year-old Syrian businessman Roudi Shmali.

The 16-year-old boy accused of Shmali’s murder was remanded to prison after appearing before court on May 25. He cannot be named for legal reasons.