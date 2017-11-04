Jaguars beat Volcanoes by seven wickets – 3rd day, 2nd round

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, Nov 4, CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes by seven wickets on the third day of their second round match in the Regional four-day championship at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground here Saturday.
Scores:
VOLCANOES 151 (Kavem Hodge 48, Gian Benjamin 24, Kirk Edwards 24; Sherfane Rutherford 6-32, Keemo Paul 2-28) and 244 (Kirk Edwards 54, Kavem Hodge 44, Tyrone Theophile 37, Shane Shillingford 36; Veerasammy Permaul 4-53, Keon Joseph 3-53, Sherfane Rutherford 2-50)
JAGUARS 357 (Vishaul Singh 119, Anthony Bramble 90, Chanderpaul Hemraj 50; Obed McCoy 3-56, Tyrone Theophile 2-48) and 41 for three (Ray Jordan 2-23)
