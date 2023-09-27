Jackson Begins Professional Basketball Career in Spain

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Alexis Jackson left the country this week for Spain where he is expected to begin his professional basketball career. The 23-year-old seven-footer left the country on Sunday for Europe, where he is expected to play for a year with the Tobarra CB Club.

His contract was made possible through a partnership with Wadadli Elites and Caribbean Hoops.

It is the first pro contract for the Ottos Comprehensive School alumni.

“I am very excited about the opportunity. I am not sure what I am going to experience; they say it is very physical over there but I’ve been physical so I am not really worried about that,” Jackson said in a recent interview.

“It is my first contract. It’s been a long run getting where I want to be, so it’s up to me now to go out and put my best foot forward, and I should be fine in the long run,” he added.

Locally, Jackson played for the Cuties Ovals Ojays, where he was the third leading scorer and leading rebounder on the team. He played an integral role in the Ojays claiming this year’s League title and their second-place finish in the playoffs.

Jackson was also part of the senior men’s national team that travelled to Nicaragua in June, where he led the tournament in rebounds.

The Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association wishes him safe travels and all the success in this new chapter of his life.

“It is truly an exciting time for not only Alexis and his family, but for us as an association. This venture can open doors for many other athletes and we all just want to wish him the best and to represent himself, his family and the country well,” President of ABBA Michael Freeland said.

National coach George Hughes spoke to the key leadership Jackson brings and believes this opportunity will help to elevate his game and bring that level of experience back to the national set up.