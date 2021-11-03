24.7 C
St John's
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
HomeThe Big ScoresIt’s up to the public: Sports minister reminds that public can nominate...
The Big Scores

It’s up to the public: Sports minister reminds that public can nominate individuals for national awards

0
2
Sports minister Daryll Matthew.

By Neto Baptiste

Sports Minister Daryll Matthew has reminded citizens they too can make nominations for the National Independence Awards.

His reminder comes amidst observations that no individuals who would have made significant marks in sports, whether from an administrative or competitive standpoint, was honoured during Monday night’s ceremony at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

“It is up to the public to identify those persons they believe are fitting, make the nominations and the Honours Committee, which is comprised of persons representing both parties and so forth, and they would make a decision on whether the person is duly worthy to be recognised,” he said.

Matthew, who was speaking on the Observer Am show, reminded that although both the sitting government and the opposition also make nominations, institutions, both public and private, could also do the same.

“I don’t sit on the Honours Committee but just to say that anyone in Antigua can nominate an individual so it is not the government alone that makes nominations, the opposition make nominations, private sector organisations make nominations,” he said.

Nominations are sent to the National Honours Committee for consideration on an annual basis. 

Previous articleMeet your senior women’s netball players
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

sixteen + 11 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!