It’s the final week of the Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League – who will win?

By Samuel Peters

With just one week of the regular season to go, the Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League is tight at the top although Hurricane Tammy brought things to a lull.

Trimingham Trucking Enterprise currently lead the league 9/3 with a win/loss record but have completed their games.

Sandals are in second place with a 8/1 record, Anjo Wholesale are 8/2, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board are 7/2 and Richie’s Shooterz are also 7/2.

It therefore means that Trimingham are likely to be replaced at the top as some of the teams in the top five positions have two and three games remaining.

The league has certainly been one of the most competitive compared to previous seasons and could see a major upset.

Anjo Wholesale are the defending champions but have shown vulnerabilities and, with only two games left, one of which is against one of the competition’s top flight teams (Sandals), their chance of successfully retaining the championship is very slim.

Sandals have been dominant this season with small forward Keroi ‘Dragon’ Lee scoring 179 points already in only nine games.

His consistency has been essential to their success and will be key to their chances of claiming the title for this season. Richie’s Shooterz Lincoln Weekes has scored 186 points and sits in second place behind Donte Trimingham who has 212 points.

The final week of the competition will see a lot of close games, a lot of gripping matches are ahead and the better team will be crowned champions of the regular season.

Sledge O Ballers will play SLMBC in the first game on Monday evening, whereas heavyweights Sandals and Anjo Wholesale will clash in the second match at the JSC Sports Complex.