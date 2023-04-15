‘It’s not something nice’: Athletics association head accepts blame for O’Garro selection debacle

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), Everton Cornelius, has admitted culpability for what he has labelled an “oversight” that resulted in the selection and the subsequent de-selecting of collegiate 400 meters track athlete, Kiron O’Garro, ahead of the recent Carifta Games held in the Bahamas.

“It’s not something nice and I know it hurt some people but the guy would be totally out of class if we had taken him there. The 49 seconds that he ran would not have done and then he came outdoors and he was even running slower and we have guys here running faster than what he was doing outdoors so, to me, it would have done an injustice to the athletes who are on the ground here to take him and not them,” he said.

O’Garro, who is currently attending the Monroe College in the USA, was originally named as part of a 15-member team to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Carifta Games, however, the athlete was de-selected by the association with news of his removal going public just two days before the team’s departure for the Bahamas.

Cornelius said he was forced to make an objective decision based on the athlete’s chances of being competitive at the games.

“I don’t think everything was put on the table and taken into consideration as it relates to the young man and his selection, so they had to go back to the board, and when you look at it objectively you realise that you would have been doing an injustice to other athletes. We have to look at it from a competition point of view. It’s not just a matter of somebody showing up for a game, it’s about competition, it’s about you can go there and you can participate. It’s not that you show up and you run the heat and that’s the end of it so you come into the stadium and sit down for the next five days,” the track and field boss said.

Asked if he agreed with the sentiments of coach Evans Jones that the selection process should be overhauled, Cornelius suggested that he had no time for foolish comments.

“The system is flawed when some people are not sitting down with you and the system is good when they are making decisions. That’s foolishness, and I don’t have no time to debate foolishness. The system is not flawed. We set standards and the final decision of what the team is going to look like is determined by the executive of the athletics association, nobody else. Outside of who qualifies, anybody else added to that team the executive of the athletics association will determine who it is going to be, and if we think we need the assistance of anyone else we will determine if we want to bring anyone in to have a discussion with them. But it’s not a situation where people are going to dictate to the executive what they think a team should look like,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda won a gold and a bronze at the recent games with Gerlin Barnes covering a distance of 5.60 meters to out jump her opponents in the girls’ under-17 long jump and Maliek Francis claiming silver in the boys’ under-17 javelin competition with a throw covering a distance of 50.45 meters.