It’s not over yet: Jennings Tigers’ Miller eying Super 40 semifinal berth, despite lukewarm start

By Neto Baptiste

President and coach of the Jennings Tigers cricket team, Glen Miller, believes his young squad still has a fighting chance of getting to the semifinal round of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 despite a lukewarm start to the 10-team competition.

Tigers currently sit sixth in the standings with 12 points, but are just four points off second placed Empire Nation, Pigotts Crushers and New Winthorpes, who all have 16 points.

“The competition is not over as yet because it’s not points that are unreachable because everybody is in touching distance of each other. I believe in my team, I believe in the guys and I just want to say kudos to the community of Jennings and Ebenezer and to the diaspora like those guys in England, North America and all over who have helped us graciously,” he said.

Jennings have won three and lost three of their six matches to date.

Miller believes that once his players continue to play every team on their merit, their standings will improve going into the latter stages of the competition.

“We are taking it one game at a time so the next game we just want to go 1-0 on Saturday and then Sunday would speak for itself. If you look at our performances, we are bowling very well and we gave away a lot of extras. Bbut if you look at it, Empire was 11 for 1 and then they had a partnership of 100 between Melvin Charles and Damian Lowenfield and we gave away 33 extras and we still bowled out Empire,” he said.

All Saints Pythons lead the standings with 18 points after four matches. Bolans Blasters are two points ahead of Tigers on 14 while PIC Liberta Blackhawks also have 12 points.