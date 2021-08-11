It’s going to be difficult: Sir Curtly believes selectors will have hard time naming final Under-19 squad

By Neto Baptiste

Selectors could find themselves in quite the conundrum when selecting the region’s final squad for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup (50 overs) in 2022.

This is the belief of specialist bowling consultant for the ongoing Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-19 High Performance Camp here, Sir Curtly Ambrose.

A former West Indies, Leeward Islands, and Antiguan fast bowler, Sir Curtly who is also a mentor for the 56-member strong preparatory camp, pointed to what he says is an abundance of talent emerging during the early stages of the camp.

“It’s going to be difficult and I can tell you that straight up because there is so much talent on display. The selector, who is Robert Haynes who is here [in Antigua] and probably Floyd Reifer who is the head coach may probably have a say in that as well so it is going to be very difficult but I kind of like that because I believe that once selectors have difficulty choosing a squad, it simply means there is talent in abundance,” he said.

According to a CWI press release, the camp has been designed to help lift the players to the next level of physical and mental skills development, as they prepare for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies in January and February next year.

Sir Curtly, who was specifically contracted for the ongoing camp, said he remains ready and willing to serve inn other capacities.

“Whenever they call me to do anything, I’ve always made myself available, so it’s up to Cricket West Indies to decide if they want to keep me on for a long period. I really can’t determine that but they know for sure that I am always ready and willing to help whenever called upon,” he said.

Along with targeted coaching sessions, the players will also compete in warm-up matches, and more intense “trial” matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground international venues. The final squad of 18 players will be selected for the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Tour of England in September where they will play six Youth One-Day Internationals.