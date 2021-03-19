“It’s always tough to make comparisons”; Sir Viv warns of comparing players from different eras

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Legendary West Indies batsman, Sir Vivian Richards, does not believe in making comparisons between players who would have featured in different eras and against different opponents.

The Antiguan, who scored 8540 runs in 121 Tests, said it is unfair, in his opinion, given the varying amount of challenges faced by players in the targeted eras.

“It’s always tough for you to make comparisons of what took place yesterday to what’s happening today, because I think the game would have moved on big time as well. There are a lot of things you would have had yesterday that [are] missing today and a lot of things you have today were missing yesterday; so it’s a tough task for any individual to make comparisons,” he said.

The former captain was responding to questions regarding the quality of regional players available today as opposed to players from his own era.

The “Master Blaster”, as he is also known, said each player has to work with what he has been given to get the job done.

“The best way I would look at that is the period of time we were asked to work because remember we are not all the same age at this particular time. So, considering the times in which we all played and what was put in front of us at that particular time, we got the job done and you may ask that of the individuals today to do the very same. I don’t think I can give a definite answer to which period was better, and whoever was making whatever comparison; but all these individuals, at the time they came, they did good,” he said.

The batsman also scored 6721 runs in 187 One Day International (ODI) games.