It’s a tougher meet: Anthony predicts challenging Commonwealth Games for young athletes

By Neto Baptiste

Athletes travelling to this year’s Commonwealth Games, slated for August 4-11 in Trinidad, could be in for a much tougher experience than that of the recently held NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Costa Rica.

This is the opinion of national coach, Kesswin Anthony, who said that in addition to the athletes competing at the NACAC event, there will be additional competition from some parts of Africa.

“With the exclusion of the US and Canada out of the Commonwealth Games you have England, Australia, and there is Nigeria that usually comes as well. When I went in 2018 in Argentina, the Africans were running pretty fast and these are the young athletes but it’s going to be harder to get into that Commonwealth Games finals,” he said.

Anthony headed the country’s successful showing at the recent NACAC Championships, bring home six medals, three gold, one silver and two bronze. The haul was the country’s largest at the games.

The coach predicts that after the pending Commonwealth Games, the majority of the junior athletes will close out the 2023 season.

“This is the last meet on the calendar for the junior athletes, and after that I know a few of them may go off to school because there are scholarship offers for a few of them. The others will go into their resting in preparation for next season. The only other games we have on the calendar this year is the Pan American senior games from October 22 to November 4 and this is a senior meet. We don’t have many senior athletes so we’ll be looking for some of the same juniors to attend this meet, but the problem with this meet is that it’s coming during the off season preparations, so you’d find a lot of the athletes we have overseas in school, they would not participate in this meet,” he said.

A nine-member team has been selected to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Commonwealth Games.