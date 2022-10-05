It won’t be easy: Sir Curtly believes right mindset could be decisive factor for Windies in T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose is predicting a tough road ahead for the senior regional men’s T20 squad, but believes that with the right mindset, the Nicholas Pooran-led squad could advance from the World Cup’s qualifying round and go on to do well in the Super 12s.

“There are a couple of names that I have a little question mark over, but that’s just Curtly Ambrose, but the team is already selected so we would have to support them. The first thing is to get out of the qualifiers and it is not going to be easy because we have Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe, I think, so it is not going to be an easy pushover. But we have the players who can win games and get out of that qualifying stage,” he said.

West Indies are placed in Group B, alongside Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe with the top two teams progressing to the Super 12s.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show at the time, Sir Curtly said the team must play smart cricket by exercising patience and playing as a unit.

“We have to understand that there are times when the bowling is good enough that you have to respect that where you pick up ones and twos. The boundaries will come. The power-hitting will come because guys are going to present boundary opportunities, but we have to get away from the mindset that it is all about power-hitting. If we continue to think that way then, more often than not, we will struggle. Ones and twos are important as well … so we can’t just go into any game looking to hit boundaries all the time,” he said.

The team recently lost top order batsman Shimron Hetmyer after the Guyanese was replaced by Shamarh Brooks for missing back-to-back flights. CWI said the decision had been taken “unanimously” by the selection panel.

Hetmyer, who was captain of Guyana Amazon Warriors, was originally set to fly out on October 1, but wanted his flight rescheduled due to personal reasons. CWI booked him on a flight to leave on October 3, only for Hetmyer to later tell Jimmy Adams, CWI’s director of cricket, that he would not be travelling.

Adams said that Hetmyer had been informed that “any further delay” in travel would cost him his World Cup spot.