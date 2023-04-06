‘It was a heartbreaking ordeal’ – Alister Thomas on Booby Alley incident

- Advertisement -

Police have come under fire for the use of force against a family in the Point area on Tuesday who were apparently refusing to leave their home to make way for a redevelopment project.

United Progressive Party (UPP) representative for St John’s City West Alister Thomas said he believes open dialogue would have been the best way to address the planned development of Booby Alley to secure buy-in from residents.

Thomas, who contested the last general election in the area in January, continued that, based on the bad history between villagers and law enforcement, it “was a heartbreaking ordeal” to witness what unfolded.

“It is the approach that culminated on Tuesday. It is about the third time that armed men are being brought to the community. There was no need for that if you had a representative who would sit down which is what I would have done a long time ago,” Thomas said.

The Booby Alley Housing Project was announced in 2018 as part of a grant from China to construct 250 homes – 50 in the Booby Alley area — but the project has faced several delays.

In 2018, the government first sought to compulsorily acquire lands in Booby Alley. Prime Minister Gaston Browne was previously quoted by Information Minister Melford Nicholas as saying “initial resistance is expected” but through consultation the programme would be accepted by affected residents.

For years, there has been a long-standing battle with some residents of the area over the project with several taking to the streets in protest in 2019.

That matter was seemingly resolved as most of the residents have since been relocated to different villages but there were still a handful of families who were holding out, leaving PM Browne to threaten legal action last December to have them removed.

That threat seemingly became a reality this week as videos surfaced on Tuesday afternoon of the O’Marde family in Booby Alley being forcibly removed from their home after a court order was issued.

Videos circulating on social media showed quite a commotion with residents seemingly displeased with the manner in which the O’Marde family, with children, were being evicted from their home.

A man was also seen arguing with police officers through a window. He was later filmed being lifted by officers into a waiting vehicle moments after shots appeared to have been fired.

Observer can confirm that Deniece, Joel and Jolene O’Marde, Osis Francis and Jermaine and Alec Joseph signed a consent order on March 21 which stipulated that on the O’Mardes’ Potters Village leased land a five-bedroom, two-bathroom property would be built for them to reside in until the housing development was completed.

It was also stipulated that the O’Mardes would be in charge of paying all the utilities and maintenance of the home.

The document which was signed by the O’Mardes further instructed that the properties should be vacated within 24 hours of the alternative accommodations being ready, and no later than March 28.

The same stipulation was made for the other three individuals but at the Barrymore Hotel with a two-bedroom unit.

They would not be responsible for paying utilities such as water and electricity but other amenities would be left in their care.

However, according to reports, the structure was not up to an appropriate standard for the O’Marde family and they refused to move.

Thomas said the government’s approach is triggering disquiet among the residents.

He also questioned the agreement between the government and China, saying little information has been shared about the development plans.

Thomas claimed that people who have been relocated from the community are also facing difficulties.

Meanwhile, charges are likely to be laid against the man at the centre of the standoff with the police.

Police explained that they resorted to using non-lethal force to subdue Joel O’Marde after he reportedly failed to comply with them.

Police say they were called in around 12.50pm Tuesday to provide security for an official from the High Court of Justice, who was on the scene attempting to enforce a court order on the occupants of a property in Booby Alley.

According to the Stratcom release, when the police arrived at the scene O’Marde refused to comply with the order and became aggressive, while openly hurling threats at the police and the court official.

It was further noted that several attempts were made by the police to persuade and encourage him to comply with the order.

However, he reportedly armed himself with a weapon and continued resisting and threatening the police and the court officer.

The police said force was used to prevent the situation from escalating further.

They later clarified that it was a baton or rubber projectile that was used.

Investigations are ongoing.