It takes a village: Miller welcomes community support for Jennings Tigers

By Neto Baptiste

There is an old adage which states “it takes a village” which, when taken at face value, simply means that everyone must play their part in order to achieve success.

Well, according to president of the Jennings Cricket Club, Glen Miller, the Jennings community, both at home and abroad, has certainly stepped up in a massive way to ensure that the community cricket team is well supported both on and off the pitch.

“We have a community in North America that these guys sponsor us two sets of uniforms, both white and coloured, and the whole community of Jennings and Ebenezer — because they would come and see you practice [as well as support] when it’s game time — so I can’t come off this radio without thanking the community from afar and near,” he said.

Jennings Tigers currently enjoys a perfect record of two wins from as many matches following back to triumphs in the opening weekend of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 competition.

Miller credits the team as being young and ambitious.

“From practice, practice games, from preparation, the mood of the team is very upbeat and what is actually happening right now is that some of the senior guys are coming through but a lot of the youngsters are pushing up their heads and they are holding this opportunity with both hands, so we’re excited,” he said.

Miller however sought to demystify reports surrounding the noticeable absence of former Leeward Islands and national player Orlando Peters from the Jennings line-up during both matches over the weekend.

“Orlando, Hammer or Winston Nelson and Paul Miller and you know Paul is in university, are three top players for us, but in Orlando’s case, he is going to be back this week. He has some personal issues he had to deal with, so he is going to be back this week. If Orlando is fit and ready, then Orlando will play because Orlando is actually still one of the best players in the Caribbean,” he said.

Jennings Tigers leads the 10-team standings with eight points but are closely followed by All Saints Pythons and Bolans Blasters with six points each. Empire Nation, CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles, PIC Liberta Blackhawks, New Winthorpes Lions, and Rising Sun all have four points while Pigotts Crushers and Massy United Combined Schools are yet to get off the mark.