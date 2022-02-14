“It should be exciting” says Sir Curtly about new CPL appointment￼

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Cricketing Legend Sir Curtly Ambrose is anticipating a very productive working relationship when he joins the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Cricket Premer League (CPL).

News broke a few weeks ago that Ambrose would join the team as a fast-bowling coach, and will work alongside his former West Indies teammate, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who is now the head coach.

Ambrose who is fresh off his coaching stint with the Under-19 West Indies team, told the Good Morning JoJo Sports show recently that it was a no-brainer for him to team up with his long-time friend.

“Shiv and I have always gotten along very, very well. During our playing days, even after, we always kept in touch, and he called and I said, ‘ok, no problem.’ I am very excited,” Ambrose explained.

He revealed that discussions are already underway to “assemble a good team so by time the draft comes around, we know exactly who we are looking for.”

Chanderpaul, 47, represented West Indies in 164 Tests, 264 ODIs, and 22 T20Is, scoring more than 20,000 international runs in an international career that began in 1994 and ended in 2015. He replaces Floyd Reifer, who quit the position after taking over as head coach of the West Indies Under-19 side.

Ambrose, 58, took 405 wickets in Tests and 225 wickets in ODIs in an international career spanning 274 matches over 12 years, from 1988 to 2000.

He has had spells as bowling coach of West Indies – he was in the role when the team won the T20 World Cup in 2016 – as well as in the CPL with Guyana Amazon Warriors for three years. He also spent three years as assistant coach of the Combined Campuses and Colleges in Caribbean regional cricket.

He is qualified to Level 3 standard.