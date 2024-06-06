It Is Very Hurtful: Hugh Gore Takes PM To Task Over Comments Suggesting Sir Viv Was ‘Not as Technical’ As Other Batsmen

- Advertisement -

Iconic former West Indies and batsman, Sir Vivian Richards (right) chats with PM Gaston Browne during the arrival of the Island Girls for the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge in 2019. (File photo)

By Neto Baptiste

Former Leeward Islands and Somerset cricketer, Hugh Gore, has taken Prime Minister Gaston Browne to task over his recent statements regarding iconic former West Indies batsman and captain, Sir Vivian Richards.

Browne, two weeks ago, critiqued the batting legend’s approach, stating that although he was uniquely courageous that he was not as technically sound or as skilled as others during his era.

Gore, who admitted to have only recently heard the PM’s comments, took umbrage to his assessment of the Master Blaster.

“That’s why [Sir Viv] never wore a helmet because he was so skilful a player. We must learn to respect certain things; and he talked about courage, we all know Viv had courage and I agree with him on that and saying maybe there were many more technically sound. More technically sounder than who? People have this thing about hitting across the line but Viv hit across the line because he always got to the pitch of the ball and anybody will tell you that once you get to the pitch of the ball you can do anything with it. But just think of it, he never wore a helmet and that must take skill to get inside the ball and to be able to pull it away. It is very hurtful to me when I hear things like this,” he said.

The PM was, at the time, making the comparison between current players and players from the more successful era of West Indies cricket. Browne opined that it was Sir Viv’s courage and brutality that gave him the edge over his competitors.

Gore, a former national and Leeward Islands team manager, reminded that others more qualified to speak on cricket have said the opposite.

“Look at Imran Khan who said Viv Richards was the only genius of his time; Greg Chappell ‘Viva LA Viv’, a whole chapter on Viv Richards; Sunil Gavaskar and all these greats; Michael Holding and skill? He had to be one of the most skilful and we have to respect that. Probably what he has done before he made the comments was talk to Guy Yearwood his good friend, talk to Andy Roberts, talk to Gene Gould, talk to many around him and maybe he could have even called me but I just want to correct him and to let him know that Viv was a hell of a skilful player,” the former administrator said.

Gore encouraged the PM, who likened Sir Viv’s courage to that of Carlos Brathwaite who slammed England’s Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to help West Indies win the 2016 T20 World Cup, to lean on the knowledge of others who understand what it takes to perform at the highest level.

“That was not needed and if people in other country hear that remark they would laugh and they would want to know if it’s a comedy show. This man [Sir Viv] was one of the five cricketers of the 20th century but skill-wise and technique-wise, he is up there and as good as any of them and you can go and ask the greats. He [Browne] is entitled to his opinion but so am I but I want to tell him that he is very wrong about that thing about skill and technique, very wrong,” he said.

Sir Viv scored a total of 8540 runs in 121 Test matches at an average of 50.2. He scored a highest of 291 against England in 1976 with 24 centuries and 45 half centuries. In One Day International (ODI) matches, Sir Viv amassed 6721 runs in 187 matches. He made a highest of 189 not out against England in 1984, scoring a total of 11 centuries and 45 centuries.