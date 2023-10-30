‘It is our business to build a culture of quality’—Local entrepreneurs complete training on quality management systems

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Several entrepreneurs and stakeholders completed a week-long training geared towards the importance of quality management systems in business, organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Bureau of Standards (ABBS).

The programme, which was held in conjunction with the Caricom Regional Office for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), saw entrepreneurs from across the island learn important lessons on quality product standards and quality infrastructure as tools to grow not only their business, but also to reduce cost.

According to Gem Reynolds of the ABBS, “the Antigua and Barbuda Bureau of Standards views this training not only an opportunity for [the participants] to improve business practices, but as a stepping towards our National Quality Programme”.

The ABBS has said that the introduction of a National Quality Award (NQA) Programme would serve as a “vehicle for business excellence and increased visibility and market access for local products and services”.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Stephen Farquherson, technical official for quality assessment and accreditation at the CROSQ Secretariat, told participants that a culture of quality is an enabler for customer satisfaction and reduction in barriers to trade and waste.

“To build a culture of quality, it is a process and a system that enables us to become better as a habit; it is also recognising that quality is an enabler for business, not only to get more money but to ensure that business has continuity.

“This training was not an academic but a catalyst for a paradigm shift for doing business better and, by doing business better, we are looking at improved productivity and efficiency, improved customer service and improved sales,” Farquherson said.

He added that CROSQ was working on a partnership with the ABBS and other regional bureaus on various projects.

One of the participants, Wendy Nicholas of Sarafina’s Savoury Caribbean, praised the trainers and coordinators for facilitating the training and said that it “helped us and guided us to take our businesses to the next level”.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Trade, EP Chet Greene told the participants that they were now the conduit for building the capacity of future entrepreneurs.

“For those of you who have been trained as trainers, your job begins now—whether you are from Barbados, St Kitts, Montserrat — you are from the Caribbean, and we owe it to the Caribbean civilisation to up the ante in training our people,” he said.

He added that the geopolitical situation across the region has meant that unity among the region will be necessary to survive the changing global economic landscape.

“We are one and we have to use programmes like these to build capacity, reset our economies post-Covid and have a meaningful and unified Caribbean take-off,” Minister Greene noted.

The training was a part of the overall implementation of the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) component of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Programme.