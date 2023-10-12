Island Run Antigua runners tour hospital’s Paediatric Unit

- Advertisement -

On the day before runners took to the streets to cover 100km in the inaugural Island Run Antigua, members of the Sandals affiliate, Unique Vacations Inc Ltd UK, and representatives from Sandals Grande Antigua Resort paid a visit to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC).

Hosted by the Sandals Foundation and led by Chair of the Paediatric Department, Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis, the group explored the Neonatal Unit for which part-proceeds from the targeted £100,000 (US$123,000) raised by the event will support.

“We are honoured to be here today to share with the hardworking medical practitioners who continue to provide the ultimate service in preserving the gift of life.

“This historic charity event will make it possible for us to provide a jaundice screening machine and a handheld blood analyser that delivers lab-quality, diagnostic results in minutes,” Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation, said.

For Dr Belle-Jarvis, the equipment, for which the jaundice screening machine has already been delivered, will make a difference in the care provided within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“The jaundice screening machine will help us tremendously in monitoring babies for jaundice. Up to 60 percent of babies who are full term will be jaundiced, and up to 80 percent who are born prematurely will be jaundiced. We have just about 1,000 babies delivered each year, so over 600 babies will benefit from this jaundice meter.

The group explored the Neonatal Unit which will benefit from the fundraising efforts (Photos courtesy Sandals)

“The blood gas analysis machine helps us to appropriately assess how much carbon dioxide and oxygen are within the bloodstream of our babies, enabling us to make appropriate changes especially when they are on respiratory support,” Dr Belle-Jarvis added.

From October 11 to14, the streets of Antigua will be ground zero for a charity run to bolster the capacity of SLBMC’s ability to meet the needs of its paediatric patients.

Proceeds from the event will also be directed to the Endowment Fund of the Sickkids Caribbean Initiative, a partnership that connects healthcare institutions in Toronto, Canada, with seven Caribbean health institutions, making it possible for doctors and nurses to exchange information and better diagnose and treat children afflicted by cancer and serious blood disorders.

Graeme Saunders, Senior Manager Groups & MICE at Unique Vacations Inc, Ltd UK — one of the participants in the four-day ultra-marathon 100km run — expressed delight in being able to see the facilities for which the Sandals Foundation has provided invaluable support over the years.

“Going to visit the medical centre really hits home for me what we are raising money for and the important help that will be provided to the island. It’s an added motivation as well.

“When the going gets tough which it will inevitably get at some stage [throughout the race] thinking about the benefits to the babies will give us that added motivation to push on,” he said.

The SLBMC in Antigua is the only acute care facility on the island that offers 24-hour emergency care for babies in need of critical care as well as those born prematurely.

This Saturday, Antiguans and Barbudans will be able to join in the charity event by participating in a 21km half marathon run or a10km walk.

“We encourage Antiguans to register and come out on Saturday and support the cause,” Matthew Cornall, General Manager of Sandals Grande Antigua Resort, said.

“This week’s activity will play a critical role in ensuring our medical professionals are supported in their efforts to provide the best quality service to our young ones. Together we can do so much more.”

A coalition of local and international corporate partners have come on board, to include TickeTing App, Digicel Group, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Anjo Wholesale, British Airways, Mail Metro Media, Runners World and Good Housekeeping magazines, Northstar Meetings Group, Corpay, Hays Travel, 7Stars, EMC3, Upsamdown and UYN.