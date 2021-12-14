27.5 C
St John's
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesIsland Escape ferry returns to the seas after cruise ship collision
The Big Stories

Island Escape ferry returns to the seas after cruise ship collision

0
219
The ferry which runs between Antigua and Barbuda was damaged in the December 6 incident

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Luxury ferry Island Escape returned to servicing Barbuda yesterday morning after fixing the steering anomaly which led to its collision with a cruise ship in St John’s port last week.  

The 150-passenger fast vessel had been back in operation providing transport to and from the sister isle for just a couple of weeks when it struck the visiting AIDAluna passenger ship on December 6.

As an additional safety measure, new jet sensors were also installed to the Island Escape followed by testing and a sea trial with government inspectors in attendance.

The starboard hull, which was slightly damaged by the incident, was also repaired to the inspectors’ satisfaction.

“I am really excited. I think it’s a very important link between the islands. We had departed for a period of time and all was well going into the holiday season. We are back up at a time when people are in a festive move. This is good news,” the ferry’s owner, Captain Mark Rosandich, told Observer.

The cost of the ferry’s repairs totted up to US$7,000.

The company has since implemented an emergency action plan, as mandated by the Department of Marine Services (ADOMS).

The company which operates the AIDAluna has been contacted for comment.

Island Escape previously held the contract taking construction workers from Antigua to Barbuda’s Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) project, but when that ended, the ferry left the country citing unprofitability.

It returned last month after a three-month absence.

Previous articleUnjabbed civil servants sent home without pay to return to court next month
Next articleGovernment anticipates economic growth once SOE is lifted
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

eight − 3 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021