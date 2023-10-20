Irresistible Allen scores four for PMS in landslide win over CHSS in Schools Female Under 20 League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Irressia Allen and company took advantage of the Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) defence as they rummaged their way through, scoring nine goals in the contest on Wednesday.

The defending champions were clinical in their approach, scoring goals with relative ease, as they beat their opponents 9-1. Allen scored her first two goals in the fifth and sixth minutes of play before CHSS pulled one back in the 11th minute to make it 2-1 by way of Zakiya Williams.

However, Rollisha Humphreys got one in the 13th minute which made it 3-1. Two minutes later, Anesa Liburd scored a goal to make it 4-1, but it was not long after that Allen scored in the 20th minute to register a hat-trick. Ajahna Martin gave the PMS team the sixth goal of the first half scoring in the 32nd.

The defense of the CHSS was tightened up quite noticeably as the PMS team struggled to find openings. But the irresistible Allen got her fourth goal in the 50th minute to take the score to 7-0. Zoya Simon scored the final two goals in the 65th and 69th minutes of play.

Leading goal scorer Nafisa Quashie scored another hat-trick this week as Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) gave Ottos Comprehensive a handful — 5 — of goals. The Ottos side could not keep her quiet as she scored in the 16th, 18th, 47th, 57th and 70th minutes of play. She has now scored eight goals in two games.

Gabriella Mansoor was brilliant for the St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) after scoring the third hat-trick of the day against Jennings Secondary School (JSS). She found her way past the goalkeeper in the 8th minute, then Aisha Chanes scored three minutes after. The 23rd minute saw Mansoor adding her second goal of the match before she scored her hat-trick in the 57th minute of play. The next round of matches will be on October 25th.

In the Under-16 Boys Category played on Tuesday, St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) were blanked 7-0 by All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) as Nashawn Gunthropes took aim at them, netting five goals. He wasted little time scoring his first in the game in the 3rd minute to make the scoreline one nil. He then added another in the 18th minute, before Kymoni Franics scored in the 22nd minute. At the end of the first half, the score was 3-0 in favour of the ASSS team.

SMSS spruced up its defense and were able to keep things quiet, only for Jaden Joseph to score a goal in the 46th minute. But like a shark smelling blood in the water, so was Gunthropes as he fired home a threesome of goals in the 51st, 58th and 60th minutes to register his first hat-trick of the season.

Another hat-trick was scored on the same day by Samuel Brazier of the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) against the Jennings Secondary School (JSS). He opened the scoring in the 11th minute and made it two nil in the 21st minute during the first half of play. Then Jayden Johnson scored in the first minute after the half time break, with Brazier recording his hat-trick in the 34th minute as the score quickly went to four nil. Jahquanye Joseph and Kevonte Lewis also got goals in the 48th and 57th minutes to close the game out with a 6-0 victory over the JSS team.

In the other matches, PMS beat SASS 4-3 and Glanvilles Secondary had a 1-0 victory over Clare Hall Secondary as Uniq Carty scored the only goal.

The next round of matches will be played on October 24th.