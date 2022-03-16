Irene B Williams Secondary record win, Combine and Jennings Secondary draw in schools’ basketball skills challenge￼

By Carlena Knight

Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) recorded a win in the Junior Boys category on Monday in the Cool and Smooth Interschool Basketball Skills Challenge.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, IBWSS won four of the six events on Monday afternoon, defeating Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS).

Ralique Browne got the ball rolling for the Swetes school in the Right-hand Speed Relay edging out OCS’s Nicholas Simpson 7-5.

Adrian Francis followed suit in the Left-hand equivalent of the race, beating Keon Kirwan.

The duo of Ralique Browne and Tyrique Punter would record the school’s third win in an event that day outscoring Jalen Isaac and Tristan Browne in the Two-man Shoot out.

Irene B’s team of Adriano Joseph, Ralique Browne, Tyrique Punter, Adrian Francis and Ricardo Phillip would also win the Five-man speed relay.

Ottos Comprehensive did not go home without a win as Jalen Isaac, Tristan Browne, Keon Kirwan, Nicholas Simpson were the victors in the Five-man Skills Challenge.

OCS also tied in the Individual Shootout with Irene B Williams Secondary as both Jalen Isaac of OCS and Adrian Francis of Irene B netted six shots.

In the other Junior boy’s match-up, Jennings Secondary School (JSS) went under to Combine 3-2 in the head-to-head encounter.

JSS won the left-hand speed relay and the Individual shootout, while Combine claimed the Two-man shoot out and the Five-man speed relay and Five-man Skills Challenge.

Both schools tied in the Right-hand speed relay with Jeremiah Tanner of JSS tying with Combine’s Joshua Joseph 4-4.

Labron Alphonso of JSS defeated Kanye Hunte of Combine in the Left-hand speed relay while in the Individual shootout, Jeremiah Tanner of JSS defeated Kanye Hunte.

Combine’s Kanye Hunte and A. Henry (Combine) defeated J Cruz and Labron Alphonso (JSS) 31-15 in the Two-man shootout.