Irene B Williams and Glanvilles win in schools football

There were victories for Irene B Williams Secondary (IBWS) and Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) in the Under-20 Boys East Zone Schools Football Competition on Thursday.

Railique Browne scored twice and Tijahni Isaac once as Irene B Williams Secondary (IBWS) emerged 3-1 winners over Pares Secondary School (PSS). Jayden Jacobs scored the lone goal for Pares in the one-sided affair.

Meanwhile, Glanvilles defeated Sir Novelle Richards Academy 2-1 also in the East Zone. Randy Thomas and Xarik Richards each scored once while Kenrieque Pennyfeather scored the lone goal for the losers.

In the other boys’ match contested Thursday, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) and ABICE played to a scoreless draw, while in the female equivalent, All Saints Secondary School and Antigua State College also played to a scoreless draw.