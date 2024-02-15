Irene B Williams, AGHS, Greenbay Primary and Potters Primary win in schools basketball

- Advertisement -

Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) and the Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) were comfortable winners in the Cool & Smooth Inter-schools Basketball Competition when action continued in the Senior Girls Division on Tuesday.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Irene B Williams defeated Christ the King High School (CKHS) 29-21. Jodaliah Constant top scored with 10 points in a losing effort for Christ the King High School.

Meanwhile, Alana Clarke and Joy Shaw sank six and five points respectively as the Antigua Girls High School beat St Anthony’s Secondary School 19-14. Kinaya Lewis and Jenah Andrew, with six and five points, were the top scorers for St Anthony’s.

In the Mini Boys Primary, Greenbay Primary School beat JT Ambrose Primary 12-8. Trevaughn Adams led the scoring for Greenbay with six points while Temani DeCosta sank four points for JT Ambrose.

In the other Mini Boys contest, Potters Primary edged Combined 10-9. Mano Lambert was on target for Potters with 10 points while Dereck Perez picked up five points for Combined.

Christ the King High School take on Irene B Williams Secondary School