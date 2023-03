- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Education, Sport and Creative Industries is inviting ALL Soca Artistes and members of the Soca Fraternity to attend a very important meeting to discuss the way forward for the 2023 Party Monarch Competition.

This meeting will be held on Wednesday 8th March at 5:00 p.m. in the Conference Room at the Sir John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Centre, on Factory Road.

All are asked to be in attendance and to be on time.