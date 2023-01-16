Investigators probe weekend fire on St Mary’s Street

- Advertisement -

An abandoned building on Lower St Mary’s Street caught fire late Saturday night, and fire department officials are investigating the cause.

Located west of the former Photogenesis building, and usually occupied by homeless individuals, the shuttered restaurant’s blaze made its way around social media.

Public Relations Officer for the Fire Department, Lester Bagot, said that “the fire completely destroyed an abandoned building…that used to be a restaurant.”

“The fire brigade got the call some time after 6 [PM] and we responded, when we got there, the building was already completely engulfed in flames,” he added.

Bagot also noted that no one was injured in the blaze and a secondary search was being carried out.