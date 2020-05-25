Investigations into Bruce Greenaway’s death ‘ongoing’

No one has yet been charged in connection with the death of Bruce Greenaway, police say.

The investigation is in its advanced stage and several key persons of interest have been interviewed by police. Certain useful information was received and is being examined with the view of making further progress, spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said.

“The police remain committed to the investigation and will continue to keep the family and the public updated. The family, along with the general public, is urged to exercise patience and allow the investigation to take its full course,” he added.

Meanwhile, anyone with additional information that may further assist the police should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.