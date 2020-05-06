Investigation launched into alleged beating of inmate

Prison Superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Eugene Philip has confirmed with Observer media that an investigation into the alleged beating on a prisoner has commenced.

Former police officer Joseph Peters is alleged to have been beaten by several prison guards in the presence of a senior officer.

One of his attorneys, Wendel Robinson said the matter was brought to his attention by the man’s wife.

Images of Peters reaching Observer show bruises about the face and a crooked nose. He was taken to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre yesterday despite the incident allegedly occurring on Tuesday April 28.

Robinson had been assured the matter would be investigated.

Peters was convicted and jailed on December 19 2017 for four years on the charge of demanding with menace.

His imprisonment is scheduled to come to an end in June.

