Intriguing cell phone records under spotlight in Vincia James murder trial

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial of murder-accused Mikhail Gomes ended the day on a cliff-hanger yesterday with a cyber security expert sharing that the accused and the alleged victim may have been texting on the evening of her disappearance.

Gomes is being prosecuted for the alleged murder of his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend Vincia James who disappeared on April 7 2017 and has never been seen since.

The trial which has been going on for over two weeks continued Tuesday with testimony from Director of Cyber Security in the Ministry of Information, Gordina Hector-Murrell.

Murrell was deemed an expert witness after she outlined her extensive experience and qualifications related to digital forensic analysis.

The witness said that on April 9 2017 the lead investigator in the murder case brought a cellular phone containing two sim cards and a media card for analysis.

She said she was specifically asked to look for all communication between Gomes and James, along with Facebook messages between Gomes and James’ sister.

Murrell said she did just that and then prepared a report, one of which she gave to the investigator and kept a copy.

The witness then disclosed that information gathered from telecommunications providers indicated that both sim cards in the device belonged to Gomes and she was also able to pinpoint the missing woman’s number.

According to her, there were six text messages between the accused and James on the day the mother-of-one disappeared but none the day after.

Three of those messages were sent to James by Gomes and three from James – three were outgoing from one of Gomes’ numbers and three were incoming.

She said the first message sent and received on Gomes’ phone pinged off of a cell tower in Pigotts while the other two connected with a cell site at the ACT building on Old Parham Road.

But even more interesting, the witness revealed that the first message from James was sent at 18:29:53 and the second was received by James at 18:29:55.

The next message sent was at 20:19:14 and the incoming message at 20:19:16.

Thereafter, another message was sent at 20:19:28 and the response was given at 20:19:30.

That means that the receiver of each of the three messages responded within two seconds in every instance.

The prosecution’s next question to the witness was in an effort to clarify whether both James’ and Gomes’ phones pinged off of the same cell tower during this conversation. The witness responded saying that the data did not show where James’ phone was located.

And at that very moment, the trial was adjourned.

The public was left to wonder why cell tower information was not gathered in relation to the presumed deceased and what was the content of the text messages.

Perhaps this and more will be revealed when the trial continues this morning.