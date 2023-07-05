International youth sailing championship kicks off in style

- Advertisement -

A vibrant cultural parade kicked off the North American Optimist Championship currently being hosted by Antigua and Barbuda for the third time. Young sailors from every corner of the globe are taking part in the week-long event which uses small, single-handed sailing dinghies suitable for children under 15.

The opening parade danced its way from the Antigua Yacht Club to the Antigua Naval Dockyard on Monday.

The twin island nation successfully hosted the North American Championship in 2015 and 2016. In 2019, it hosted the Optimist World Championship in which sailors from a record-breaking 65 countries took part.

Racing will take place every day in the waters outside English Harbour.

The parade formed a colourful spectacle along Dockyard Drive on Monday (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)