INTERNATIONAL: Virgin to Remain Grounded Until at Least August

(nitravelnews.com) – Virgin Atlantic have announced that they will not be resuming flights until at least August.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said: “The safety and security of our people and our customers is always our top priority and public health must come first.

“However, by introducing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for every single traveller entering the UK, the government’s approach will prevent flights from resuming.

“We are continually reviewing our flying programme and with these restrictions, there simply won’t be sufficient demand to resume passenger services before August at the earliest.

“We know that as the Covid-19 crisis subsides, air travel will be a vital enabler of the UK’s economic recovery.

“Therefore, we are calling for a multi-layered approach of carefully targeted public health and screening measures, which will allow for a successful and safe restart of international air travel for passengers and businesses.”