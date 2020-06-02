INTERNATIONAL: US reports over 21,000 new cases amid mass protests

Spread the love













(abcnews) – More than 21,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the United States on Monday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The new cases were identified in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories.

By May 20, all states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Times Square in Manhattan, June 1, 2020.Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Times Square in Manhattan, June 1, 2020.Mike Segar/Reuters

The slight uptick in infections come as mass protests take place from coast to coast in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on May 25 in Minneapolis shortly after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as three other officers stood by.

The Minneapolis Police Department has since fired all four officers, and the one seen pinning Floyd down, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. However, protesters are calling for the three other officers to be charged and are decrying the overall treatment of black Americans by police.

Demonstrators raise their fists during a rally in San Francisco, May 31, 2020, while protesting the death of George Floyd.Demonstrators raise their fists during a rally in San Francisco, May 31, 2020, while protesting the death of George Floyd.Noah Berger/AP

From May 25 through May 27, the United States reported a daily average of around 18,600 new cases of COVID-19. That number has increased to a daily average of around 22,500 new cases from May 28 through June 1, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people who have taken to the streets in the days since Floyd’s death has been in the thousands, although many have been seen wearing face masks.