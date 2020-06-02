INTERNATIONAL: Trump deploys ‘heavily armed soldiers’

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

(BBC) – Trump says what happened last night in Washington DC was a “disgrace”.

The curfew tonight will “strictly enforced”, he warns.

Any rulebreakers will be arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, he continues.

Organisers of the “terror” will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail, he says, mentioning Antifa.

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property.”