International travel advisors descend on Antigua to learn more about destination 

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

More than 250 leaders in the travel agency industry met in Antigua this week for the American Society for Travel Advisors’ (ASTA) annual conference at Sandals Grande Antigua.

The event was the society’s first in Antigua and Barbuda, and was aimed at raising the destination’s profile in the US, its biggest tourism source market.

ASTA President Zane Kerby expressed his support for enhancing the relationship between the twin island nation and ASTA, even welcoming local travel agents to join the society and benefit from the resources it has to offer.

Kerby noted that the group’s membership stretches not only across all 50 US states, but also to over 150 countries around the globe, with more than 250 events being hosted yearly to further develop members’ skills.

ASTA Vice-President Sarah Little said the body welcomes international travel agents, and with many of its resources being online, interested persons can gain access anywhere in the world and benefit from the opportunity to travel and take part in ASTA events to further bolster their businesses.

ASTA has a certified training centre, which includes training for those new to the industry. It also provides access to customer leads and connections to its many partners across the world.

The convention also showcased the country’s tourism offerings to attendees to help them better market the destination.

Founded in 1931, ASTA is one of the world’s largest and oldest associations of travel professionals.