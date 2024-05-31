- Advertisement -

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

International Potato Day is a celebration dedicated to honoring the potato and its importance worldwide.

It’s a day to recognise the versatility, nutritional value, and cultural significance of potatoes in various cuisines.

Potatoes are a staple food for many communities and play a vital role in global food security.

The day serves as a reminder of the potato’s impact on agriculture, the economy, and culinary traditions across the globe.

Shenequa Williams wrote an article for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs on its Facebook page explaining, “The International Day of Potatoes in 2024, commemorated for the very first time, has ‘Harvesting Diversity, Feeding Hope’ as its theme. This theme emphasises how important it is to have a diverse range of potato varieties. With more than 5000 varieties—both enhanced and conventional varieties farmed by farmers—there are plenty of choices to suit the demands of various agricultural practices, culinary philosophies, and industrial applications.”

“The goal is to maintain diversity because crops can become more susceptible to pests and diseases if they depend too heavily on a small number of potato varieties. We can utilise the unique characteristics of wild varieties to enhance the hardiness and nutrient value of the potatoes we cultivate. This makes sure that everyone has access to a safer and healthier food supply,” it continued.

The article also stated, “A staple of Antigua and Barbuda’s agricultural and culinary traditions are sweet potatoes – Ipomoea Batatas. This adaptable root vegetable, which thrives in the tropical climate of the islands, is an essential agricultural product and a mainstay of the local diet. On island, we cultivate over 16 different types of sweet potatoes, including but not limited to, Catch Me, Ube, and Red King.”

Potatoes are also nutritious. They are a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system and skin.

They provide a good amount of potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and muscle function.

Additionally, they contain fiber, which is important for digestive health.

So, including potatoes in your diet can offer a variety of essential nutrients that contribute to our overall well-being.

They are the fourth-most-consumed food crop in the world, after rice, wheat, and corn.

Another interesting fact is that potatoes were the first vegetable to be grown in space. It happened in 1995 when potato plants were taken aboard the space shuttle Columbia.

Williams also wrote, “Cultivated for centuries, sweet potatoes are more resilient to some pests and adaptable to various soil and weather conditions, thus ensuring food security. They are planted during the rainy season and harvested after 4 to 6 months, and are used in a variety of traditional dishes, from roasting and boiling to baking.”

In closing, the article stated, “With proper management and agricultural practices, we can continue to rely on sweet potatoes as one of our main staples.”