International: Kim Jong-un appears in public – state media

By BBC

Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days, North Korean state media says.

KCNA news agency reports that the North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory.

It adds that people at the factory “broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah” when he appeared.

The reported appearance – his first since a state media appearance on 12 April – comes amid global speculation over his health.

The latest reports from state media could not be confirmed and no pictures were provided.

Speculation grew on Wednesday, when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said officials in the country “hadn’t seen” Mr Kim recently.

South Korea said reports that Mr Kim was seriously ill were untrue.