INTERNATIONAL: Florida reports 4,049 new coronavirus cases, breaking record for the third consecutive day

Spread the love













Florida just added a record 4,049 new coronavirus cases in a single day, state data released Saturday show — continuing a blistering pace of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state.

The previous daily mark was 3,822 cases set the previous day. Florida has set records for cases on seven out of the past 10 days, illustrating that the virus is spreading faster than at any time during the pandemic.ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Ron DeSantis will discuss the outbreak during a 3:30 p.m. news conference in Tallahassee.

One month ago, the state was regularly counting fewer than 1,000 new cases per day. On May 20, there were only 527 cases added to the Department of Health’s tally.

In South Florida, the hardest-hit area in the state:

Broward County: 389 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 10,837 to date. Three more people died, putting the known death toll at 392.

389 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 10,837 to date. Three more people died, putting the known death toll at 392. Palm Beach County: 390 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 10,506. Four more people died, making 481 total.

390 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 10,506. Four more people died, making 481 total. Miami-Dade County: Florida’s hot spot saw 704 new cases, bringing the total to 25,080. The county also had 10 more deaths, raising the total to 889. Miami-Dade has 13% of the state’s population but 26.7% of the coronavirus cases and 27.5% of the deaths.

Testing

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported a total of 1,562,280 people tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. About 6% of the tests have been positive; 1,005 tests came back inconclusive.

The rate is higher in South Florida, where 8.5% of people tested have been diagnosed with the disease, according to the data.

Overall, 93,797 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus illness in Florida. South Florida, home to 29% of Florida’s population, accounts for 49.5% of the cases, with 46,423 total.

Public health experts say there’s been a negative trend this month with the percentage of positive tests each day.

In the latest statewide results, 14.3% of the people swabbed tested positive. That’s based on 28,404 tests since the previous day. It’s a clear sign the virus is more widespread.

For comparison, look back four weeks ago when just 3.2% of the test results showed infections on May 23. That was based on the results of 20,940 tests that day.

Deaths

Statewide: At least 3,237 people have died from the new coronavirus in Florida, 40 more than on Friday, the state reported.

Residents: The death total includes 3,144 residents and 93 from outside the state.

Senior care: At least 1,653 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths (51.1%) have occurred in nursing homes and long-term care facilities; that’s an increase of 113 over the past week. And, 11,719 cases have occurred among residents and staff.

Hospitalizations

Statewide: A total of 12,939 people have been treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 since the start of pandemic-related record-keeping, an increase of 165 since Friday. The number of available hospital beds has been declining in recent weeks, records show.

Joined by South Florida hospital officials on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted the state is nowhere near a shortage, putting the figure at 25 percent of available beds, twice as much as early March. He also said the rise in cases is primarily among younger people, who are less like to require hospital care.

South Florida: Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties have had 7,037 people hospitalized, 73 more than the previous 24 hours.RELATED: Most people must wear a mask. Why not in Palm Beach County? »

Global view

U.S.: The coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 119,131 on Saturday morning, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. – (South Florida Sun Sentinel)