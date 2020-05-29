INTERNATIONAL: Donald Trump says US is ending WHO relationship

The US president Donald Trump has said he is terminating the nation’s relationship with the World Health Organization. Trump, who has threatened to withhold funding from the organisation, says the US will redirect funds to other bodies.

Trump, who has been embroiled in a long-running diplomatic clash with Beijing, has criticised the WHO for being too forgiving of China since the outbreak began.

As he faces criticism of his handling of the epidemic in the US, he has sought to highlight China’s status as the pandemic’s origin.