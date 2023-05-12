International Day of Plant Health: Why is plant health important?

- Advertisement -

by Dr Janil Gore-Francis, Chief Plant Protection Officer

Today the world brings its focus to the important issue of plant health in the second observation of the International Day of Plant Health under the theme “Plant health for environmental protection”.

We may wonder why there is need for such an observation? Well, here are the facts: 80 percent of what we eat comes from plants; 98 percent of the oxygen we breathe is produced by plants; the annual value of trade in agricultural products has grown almost threefold over the last 10 years, and it is projected that a 60 percent increase in agricultural production is needed to feed the world by 2050; 40 percent of crops are lost each year due to pests and diseases.

The abundance of beneficial insects has declined by 80 percent due to human activity (eg deforestation, land use change, misuse of pesticides and other harmful chemicals) and other environmental factors (eg extreme weather conditions due to climate change).

Plant health is inextricably linked to the health of the environment, and plant pests can have a significant impact on the environment, causing damage to crops, reduction in yields, economic losses and spread of plant disease. Indirectly, plant pests disrupt food chains and pest outbreaks can lead to a reduction in the population of insect-eating birds and mammals, leading to a decline in biodiversity.

In the era of quick fixes, we generally try to find a rapid a solution to resolve pest problems and most turn to the use and application of pesticides. We should be wary of the fact that the improper use of pesticides to control plant pests can have serious adverse effects on the environment by contaminating the soil, the air we breathe, and the water we drink. Pesticides can also harm non-target organisms, such as beneficial insects, birds, and mammals.

So, what can we do?

To protect our environment, there is a part that we all can play in the choices we make to keep our plants healthy.

1. Use organic fertilisers: Organic fertilisers are made from natural materials and do not contain harmful chemicals. They can help improve soil health, promote plant growth, and reduce the risk of soil contamination.

2. Adopt sustainable pest management practices: Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a method of pest management that uses a combination of techniques to control pests, including cultural, biological, and chemical control methods. This approach can help reduce the use of harmful pesticides and minimise the impact on the environment.

3. Choose native plants: Native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions, making them more resistant to pests and diseases. They also provide habitats for native wildlife and help maintain biodiversity.

4. Use water-efficient irrigation systems: Water-efficient irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation, can help conserve water and reduce the risk of overwatering, which can lead to the development of plant diseases.

5. Reduce carbon emissions: Carbon emissions contribute to climate change, which can have adverse effects on plant health. These emissions can be reduced by conserving energy, using public transportation or carpooling, and promoting renewable energy sources.

6. Support sustainable agriculture: When purchasing food, choose products from sustainable agriculture practices as these practices promote soil health, reduce the use of harmful pesticides and fertilisers, and support the local economy.

7. Report pest sightings to the Plant Protection authorities: Early detection and management helps to reduce the negative impacts that plant pests can have through timely and appropriate intervention. The Plant Pest Report Hotline is 462-PEST.

Small changes can make a big difference, and every action counts in promoting a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.