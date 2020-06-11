INTERNATIONAL: Coronavirus Infections Are On The Rise In 21 U.S. States

Spread the love













(Forbes) – With a majority of states lifting restrictions that were implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus, close to half of the nation’s states are diagnosing new Covid-19 cases in increasing quantities, according to data from The New York Times, and the total number of deaths due to the virus passed 110,000 over the weekend (more than twice the number that President Trump said he believed the overall American death toll from the pandemic would be, which he placed between 50,000 and 60,000 people.)

KEY FACTS

21 states have had recent growth in newly reported cases over the past 14 days, per the Times statistics, though it’s important to note that the increase is due in part to some states recently ramping up their testing capacity.

California reported its highest one-day increase in cases this past Friday, with 3,593 new cases confirmed.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the number of individuals hospitalized for Covid-19 reached a record high of 717 on Friday and was at 708 on Saturday.

In Arkansas, total coronavirus cases have increased by nearly 30% over just the past week.

The number of Covid-19 diagnoses in Arkansas increased by 450 on Saturday, the state’s most significant one-day jump.